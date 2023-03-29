Veteran events announced for April, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Veterans events have been announced for April 2023, in Trenton.

Monday, April 3rd, 9 am to 2 pm

A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork

Friday, April 7th, 9 am to 2 pm

A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

Monday, April 10th, 9 am to 2 pm

A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have. The KC Vet Center will be present from 12 pm to 2 pm.

A Counselor is available on an as-needed basis throughout the month. Dr. Hudson helps with PTSD, and readjustment counseling. Discharged and active military are welcome.

The organization is looking for people who would like to be VA Shuttle Drivers. For more information please call 660-359-2078.

