Farmers’ Electric Cooperative announces essay contest winners

Winners of the 60th annual Farmers’ Electric Cooperative essay contest have been announced.

Two juniors won all-expense paid trips to Washington, D.C. Three sophomores won all-expense paid trips to the Cooperative Youth Conference & Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) program in Jefferson City.

Kelsey Crabtree, a junior at Pattonsburg High School, has won the Annual Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. essay contest. Crabtree is the daughter of Gabe and Debbie Crabtree. Placing second in the essay contest was Jeighdynn Barraza, the daughter of Tyna Sperry. She is also a junior at Pattonsburg High School. Crabtree and Barraza have won an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.

In its 60th year, the annual Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. program is described by many as a once-in-a-lifetime trip. These fortunate high school students represent Farmers’ Electric Cooperative on a whirlwind tour of the nation’s capital. They tour museums, visit America’s most cherished monuments, and make friendships that will last a lifetime. All the while they are learning about electric cooperatives and their role in the community.

Three sophomore essay writers have won a trip to the Cooperative Youth Conference & Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) event in Jefferson City this summer. Keonnia Morgan, daughter of Kim Riddle of Chillicothe won first place. Will Robinson, Richmond High School, placed second in the contest. He is the son of Joe & Kim Robinson. Mary Taylor, daughter of Lonnie & Brenda Taylor of Chillicothe took third place.

The C.Y.C.L.E. conference is a popular youth leadership event sponsored by the electric cooperatives of Missouri. This conference only lasts three days each July. However, for the high school students who attend, it’s three days of learning about electric cooperatives, Missouri government, and leadership skills. Along the way, they get to have fun and make new friends, too. Now in its 20th year, the program has grown from 30 attendees to more than 100, with many cooperatives across the state sending delegates.

A judging committee selected these finalists from essays submitted earlier this year. Thank you to all who participated in the essay contest, and congratulations to our 2023 contest winners!

