North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees announce results of closed meeting held on March 28, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After a closed session on March 28th, the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved a transfer of funds from the college to the NCMC Foundation for the purchase of five lots. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports the transfer was for $126,058.44.

The lots have the addresses 1117, 1113, and 1109 Main Street in Trenton. Harris notes some of the lots were combined into a single address number over time. The buildings formerly housed businesses.

For tax considerations to the seller, the Foundation provided initial funds for the purchase. The college is reimbursing those funds.

Harris says the owner was John Woodland, and Evolution Sprayfoam is the company the properties were titled under.

NCMC plans to demolish the properties and use the space to park construction vehicles and equipment for the student center building project that is planned to be constructed in the space next to it. Eventually, the college plans to turn the space into parking for the student center.

The board also set the salaries for the president and vice presidents for the next fiscal year. President Doctor Lenny Klaver’s salary will be $200,000. Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre’s salary will be $120,347. Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley’s salary will be $101,379. Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto’s salary will be $99,750.

Related