Two teenage girls injured in crash east of Powersville

Two teen girls sustained minor injuries when a car overturned five miles east of Powersville on Friday night, June 9th.

The 17-year-old driver from Lucerne and a 15-year-old passenger from Powersville were taken by ambulance to Wayne County Hospital in Corydon, Iowa.

The car traveled south on Route T before running off the left side of the road, overturning, and coming to rest on its top.

The vehicle was totaled and the report indicates that the driver and passenger wore seat belts during the crash.

Assistance was provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, First Responders, and Ambulance.

The patrol does not release the names of those under 18.

