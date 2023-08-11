Trenton City Council, Trenton Administrative Committee to meet on August 14, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Administrative Committee and City Council will meet on August 14. Both meetings will be held at Trenton City Hall.

The Administrative Committee meeting will discuss the roadside sale of animals at 6 pm. The agenda also includes a discussion on fireworks.

The Trenton City Council will consider six ordinances and one resolution at 7 pm. The council meeting will be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82505363801.

Two ordinances involve agreements. One would approve a volume commitment agreement with Arkansas Electric Cooperatives for the purchase of transformers between the City of Trenton and the Howe Company. Another ordinance would approve an aviation project consultant agreement with Olsson for the design of the city’s hangar project at the city’s airport.

Other ordinances would approve engineering work orders with the Howe Company. One would be for services associated with the construction of new sewer mains. Others would be for design and bidding services for the lining of sewer mains in various locations; for water mains located on East 20th Street, East Second Street, Maupin Street, and Harris Avenue; and for using closed-circuit television video documents involving future sewer lining.

The resolution would state the intent to provide funding in the 2024 fiscal year for the 20% matching funds required for the Westside Sidewalk Project under the Missouri Department of Transportation Transportation Alternative Program Grant Program.

The agenda for the Trenton City Council meeting on August 14 also includes the award of the city concrete replacement project and Trenton Municipal Utilities concrete pavement replacement project, the approval of a benefit softball game for the police and fire department, and a closed session for legal matters.

