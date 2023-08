Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reported the arrest of a Chillicothe woman in Linn County on Friday morning, August 11, on multiple allegations.

Katie VanHorn, 43, was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and speeding. She also reportedly had Livingston County warrants for felony harassment, trespassing, and a violation of a protection order.

The Patrol noted that VanHorn was taken to jail and is eligible for bond.

