Milan man arrested on drug allegations

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reported the arrest of a Milan resident on the 100 block of North Water Street on August 10th on a felony charge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Bradley Gregory has been charged with the delivery of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail, and his bond was set at $15,000, cash only. Hayes stated that the charge stemmed from an active Milan Police investigation.

Other illegal items were reportedly recovered after Gregory’s arrest and additional charges are pending.

The North Missouri Drug Task Force and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the warrant on August 10th.

