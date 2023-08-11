Swimming advisory issued for Thousand Hills State Park beach due to high E. Coli levels

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The public beach at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville is currently under a swimming advisory. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has cautioned visitors against swimming in the area following a recent water sample test.

On Aug. 8, the DNR conducted a routine water quality test and discovered elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. As a result, an advisory was promptly issued, warning the public of the potential health risks associated with swimming in contaminated water.

The DNR conducts water tests at state parks on a weekly basis throughout the recreational season. This regular monitoring ensures the safety and well-being of park visitors.

Residents and tourists are urged to heed the advisory and refrain from swimming at the beach until further notice. The DNR will continue its weekly testing and will update the public once the water quality returns to safe levels.

Related