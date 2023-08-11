Missouri Governor calls for joint damage assessments with FEMA, SEMA and local agencies

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has initiated the process to secure federal disaster assistance in response to the series of severe weather events that began affecting the state on July 29.

“From July 29 onward, Missouri has been under the onslaught of damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash floods, resulting in significant destruction across 26 counties,” stated Governor Parson. “Our State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been in constant collaboration with local emergency management teams, and the extent of the damage underscores the necessity for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to join in the assessments. This is a precursor to our request for a federal disaster declaration.”

Missouri has formally invited FEMA to partake in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the counties listed below:

Adair County

Barton County

Bates County

Benton County

Bollinger County

Christian County

Clark County

Crawford County

Dade County

Greene County

Grundy County

Henry County

Jackson County

Knox County

Madison County

Maries County

Mississippi County

Morgan County

Osage County

Ozark County

Perry County

St. Genevieve County

Scotland County

Scott County

Taney County

Vernon County

These joint PDA teams comprise representatives from FEMA, SEMA, and local emergency management personnel. Their primary role is to document the extent of storm-related damages and provide estimates for recovery costs. The request for joint PDAs is a preliminary measure the state undertakes before formally requesting a federal major disaster declaration. The current PDAs are specifically for FEMA Public Assistance, which requires both state and county thresholds to be met for a county to qualify.

A notable incident amidst these severe weather events was the EF-2 tornado that struck Baring, Missouri, situated in Knox County, on August 4. This tornado resulted in the destruction or significant damage to over 35 residences, the town’s post office, fire station, and several other structures. The aftermath saw more than 30 residents displaced from their homes. On the same night, Adair County experienced torrential rainfall that led to flash floods and numerous emergency calls. Over the past month, the severe weather has caused power outages for hundreds of thousands of Missourians, primarily due to forceful winds uprooting trees and toppling utility poles.

