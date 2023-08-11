Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approves new tax rate and transportation drivers

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved the district’s tax rate on August 9. The rate was set at $6.5573, down $.0237 from last year.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Copeland reports local revenues remained relatively flat. He notes there was little new construction over the past year. The district will monitor the financial impact of the new mile of additional railroad tracks and the closure of some hog barns.

The board approved an increase in substitute teacher pay. The pay will now be $100 per day and $105 per day for extended substitute experiences, up from $85 per day.

The substitute teacher list was approved, including Cindy Hartman, Lindsay Landis, Melba Fordyce, and Morgan Ronayne.

The board set the pay-for-activity routes for transportation drivers at $30 per trip and $12 an hour after four hours.

Transportation drivers were approved, including Dave Hartman, David Brown, and Sandy Busick for regular routes. Mic Halferty and Katie Ireland will serve as substitute bus drivers. Hillary Shahan and Sally Schroeder will handle paraprofessional routes. Drivers for activity routes include Ty Stillwell, Caleb Fairley, Camille Preston, Stephanie Oaks, Matt Copeland, Suzann Copeland, and Mike Otto.

Transportation routes were approved for the east and south.

Extra duty pay was approved. Copeland reports the extra duty pay sheet was updated, mostly remaining flat due to increases in other areas and the ability for some teachers to apply Career Ladder hours toward their extra duties.

The board approved a cooperative agreement with Princeton for football. Copeland says the agreement mirrors last year’s and outlines each district’s responsibilities. Three varsity players from Newtown-Harris are participating.

The board approved a transfer of $17,000 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 for a freezer. This will fund an outdoor walk-in freezer. $16,500 will be reimbursed through a grant.

Copeland mentions that Newtown-Harris is struggling to find someone to assemble the outdoor walk-in freezer. Several parties have shown interest, but initiating the slab and construction process has been challenging.

Anyone interested in assisting with the project can contact Copeland at the school at 660-794-2245 or [email protected].

Student and teacher handbooks were approved for the 2023-2024 academic year. Policies for 2023-2024 concerning discipline, drugs, and computer usage were also approved.

The Parents as Teachers program received approval.

The board approved the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. Copeland believes this should be the final approval of the pandemic-era practice.

The Conflict of Interest Ordinances from the Missouri Ethics Commission were approved.

The board approved the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point. The food service uses this document to uphold its cleanliness and sanitation standards.

The Annual Secretary of the Board Report received approval.

Newtown-Harris teachers will report on August 15, and classes for students will commence on August 22. A Back to School Night is scheduled for August 17 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Lupita’s El Salvadorian Food Truck will be at the school on August 17 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The Title 1 meeting is set for 4:45 pm.

Copeland reports that Jairoh Taracina arrived from the Philippines. Taracina, a doctoral-level math instructor, has Copeland eager to observe the impact of his teaching methods.

Regarding the bus situation, preliminary findings have ruled out fuel issues. Newtown-Harris awaits a final report from the district’s insurance provider, Missouri United School Insurance Council.

Copeland participated in a webinar with Lion Electric from Joliet, Illinois, discussing a grant, infrastructure, and the process for a Clean School Bus Grant for an electric bus. The initial grant writer withdrew their services, largely because many Missouri school districts opted to collaborate with Lion Electric.

Approximately 15 digital students are working to complete a required course to receive a new laptop through the Missouri Goes Tech Grant. The course encourages learners to utilize the computer as a tool. Some students focus on career exploration, college application processes, or familiarizing themselves with Google Documents and Google Sheets.

Copeland attended the 62nd Annual Cooperative Administrators Conference two weeks prior. He shared that both the governor and commissioner of education expressed optimism about the state of education. They highlighted increased funding, improved teacher salaries, and enhanced early childhood programs. However, they also advised administrators to remain cautious, noting that pandemic relief funds will soon deplete and inflation remains high.

Copeland added that the governor advocated for fully funding the school formula and transportation, as well as providing teachers with the highest salaries in the state’s history.

