Obituary: Montana Ray Akers

Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.

He is survived by his wife, Lita of the home; parents, Maria Akers and Chris Kemp of Cameron, Missouri; father, Daniel Akers, and wife, Jennifer of Chillicothe, Missouri; siblings, Megan Webb and husband, James of Chillicothe, Missouri, Titus Parrack of Kansas City, Missouri, Danielle Akers of Springfield, Missouri, and Dakota Akers and wife, Jena of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandparents, Larry and Anita Fletcher of Trenton, Missouri, and Marvin and Diana Akers of Chillicothe, Missouri; great grandmother, Lucille Hughes of Chillicothe, Missouri; uncle, Randy Akers of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his great-grandpa Shorty (Clifford Hughes) and cousin, Jon- Jon Fletcher.

A family visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.