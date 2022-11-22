University of Missouri Extension to host free farm tax workshops in December

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will host free farm tax workshops in December to update farmers and ranchers on farm and individual tax filings. Locations will include Unionville and Princeton in this area.

MU Extension agriculture business specialist Mary Sobba said farmers can attend via Zoom or in person at locations throughout the state. Those interested in the workshops can choose either the Dec. 1 or Dec. 6 session.

Topics include farm income averaging, bonus vs. Section 179 depreciation, income leveling techniques, charitable contributions, weather-related sales of livestock, health savings accounts, like-kind exchanges, and 1099s. Sobba also will share IRS resources and updates.

Register for the free workshop at least two days before the session. Sign up at this link for the workshops, or use the contact information listed below for your selected location. To register for the online class, call Sobba at 573-581-3231. Class size is limited for in-person classes.

In this area, on December 1st at 12:30 a workshop will be held at the Putnam County Library in Unionville.

On December 6th at 6:15 pm the workshop will be held at the Mercer County Extension Center in Princeton.