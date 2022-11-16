Obituary & Services: Esther Marie (Boruff) Ricketts

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Esther Marie Boruff Ricketts of Trenton, Missouri died on November 15, 2022, after bravely enduring the effects of a stroke in April. She was born to the late Eleanor Irene Dodson Boruff and Martin Goff Boruff on June 24, 1928, in Monmouth, Illinois. On May 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Doyle Ricketts.

Talented in so many ways, Esther had a reputation as an excellent cook and baker, as well as an expert seamstress and quilter. For many years, she and Doyle enjoyed running Ricketts Fashions, the fabric store they owned in downtown Trenton. They were devoted members of Tindall Christian Church. Esther demonstrated her faith and servant’s heart in the many ways she loved and supported her church, her family, and her friends.

Esther overflowed with love and hospitality that could be felt by all who had the honor to know her. She was a devoted wife up until Doyle’s passing in 2004, the best mom her children could have asked for, and an extraordinary grandma, great-grandma, and “Bugga,” who loved creating memories to be cherished forever. She was the friend and neighbor always ready to put on a pot of coffee, share a homemade dessert, and spend time in conversation. Often described as a sweet lady, she will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Greeting her in heaven is her husband, Doyle; her parents and brothers Ken, Rodney, and Gary Boruff; her beloved mother-in-law, Nola; and many other family members and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Kirby Ricketts (Leona) and Doylene Ricketts Costello; grandchildren Erin Heimler (Steve), Anne Wilson (Kelly), Sara Gunning (Trey), Stacey Costello, Amanda Reger (Wes), and Derek Ricketts; great-grandchildren Abe, Mae, and Gus Heimler; Maggie and Patrick Wilson; Emma Lake, Nola, and Stella Reger; and many extended family members, neighbors, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton on Friday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at South Evans Cemetery.