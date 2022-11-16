Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri makes $45,000 contribution to Mercer County Area Development Corporation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri made a $45,000 contribution to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Façade Improvement Program.

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s contribution to MCAD provides the support necessary for MCAD to offer small businesses the financing they may need to make improvements to their storefronts and facades, which in turn preserves existing buildings and creates attractive spaces within the Mercer County Community.



The Mercer County Community Revitalization Facade Improvement Program accompanies MCAD’s Small Business Services program which provides technical support to existing and new businesses. For more information about MCAD and the facade improvement program please visit Mercer County Area Development website or call 660-748-4006.