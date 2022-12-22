Obituary & Services: Joseph Randolph Hamilton, (J.R.)

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Joseph Randolph Hamilton, (J.R.) a 100 year-old rural Princeton resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, MO on December 20, 2022, at 11:50 a.m.

J.R. was born on July 13, 1922 in rural Grundy County. He was the first of ten children born to Joe and Inez Bain Hamilton. (5 boys and 5 girls). J.R. was raised on the family farm in Mercer County. J.R. attended country schools and then Princeton High School. J.R. enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942. He was a tank commander during WW II and was so proud to protect his country. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany when the war ended. He returned home in 1945. After J.R. returned home from serving his time in the Army, he soon married his beloved wife, Ethel Stewart on May 25, 1947. They were blessed with four children. J.R. was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His whole life rotated around his family that he loved so dearly. He enjoyed row cropping farming, raising cattle and growing his remarkable garden. He was a member of the Modena Christian Church. J.R. was very active in many farming organizations. He and Ethel received numerous outstanding farming awards throughout the years.

J.R. is survived by daughters, Mary Ritko of Trenton, Marlene DeVore (Douglas) and Bina Peace (Jeff) of Princeton, Mo, grandchildren: Jenny Peace-Soares (Valdo) Winter Garden, Florida, Reggie Peace (Amber) Spickard, Mo and Jarret Coon, Des Moines, Iowa, great grandchildren: Noah, Joanna and Marco Soares, Winter Garden, Florida Robert Esposito, Maryville, Mo, Isabella and Barrett Peace, Spickard, Mo, three sisters, Deleta Johnson, of Princeton , Colleen (Boyd) Torrey of Spickard, and Joann (Jim) Brody of Trenton, Mo. and many nieces and nephews.

J.R. is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel, his son Merrill (Tony), his parents, four brothers, Howard (Tom) Hamilton, Albert Cloyd (Barney) Hamilton, Kenneth LaVerne (Scoby) Hamilton, and Robert Lee (Bob) Hamilton. Two sisters: Rosemary Cudney, Nadine Elliott and one son-in-law Michael Ritko.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Hamilton Cemetery west of Modena, Missouri. Open visitation will be Monday, December 26, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the Hamilton Cemetery maybe left with the mortuary.

