North Central Missouri College instructor Maryellen Harman earns recognition from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

North Central Missouri College History and Spanish Instructor Maryellen Harman has been recognized by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society for serving as an advisor for the group at NCMC for ten years. Maryellen was presented the award and recognition at the February Board of Trustees meeting by President Dr. Lenny Klaver.

Maryellen said, “I have been honored to serve as co-advisor of NCMC’s Eta Mu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa over the past ten years. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that recognizes students’ academic achievements, service, and leadership. We have some excellent students and I enjoy working with them as they grow as leaders and scholars within the college community and beyond.”

“Maryellen is a great example and role model for our students of what it is to be a true scholar,” said NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver. “We are fortunate to have her as one of our PTK advisors, and her dedication is admired.”

PTK is an honor society that recognizes the academic achievement of community college students and provides opportunities for growth as scholars and leaders. “PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.” To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution offering an associate degree, complete at least 12 credit hours, have a 3.50 GPA or above, receive an invitation to join, and adhere to the moral standards of the society. To learn more about the PTK program, visit the Phi Theta Kappa website.

