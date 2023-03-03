MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 6, 2023

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 6-12.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Missouri Route 48 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to County Road 202, March 6-10

Route C – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over the One Hundred and Two River, March 7-10

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through early July.

I-229 – Bridge inspection of the southbound bridge at Atchison Street, March 6

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through late May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65

The northbound and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (Contractor: Mera Excavation, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through early March 2023. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, March 10

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, March 10

Chariton County

Route 11 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 24 to Route E, March 6-10

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Island Creek Bridge, March 9

Route UU – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, March 9

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route 46 – Shoulder work, March 6-10

Route EE – CLOSED in 2-mile increments daily for a pavement improvement project from U.S. Route 136 (New Hampton) to Route M, March 6-13. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Panther Creek Bridge, March 6

Route Y – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Trail Creek Bridge, March 6

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Branch Bridge, March 7

Route 46 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the East Fork of Big Creek Bridge, March 8

Route KK – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Shain Creek Bridge, March 8

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route T – CLOSED in 2-mile increments daily for a pavement improvement project from Route 111 to Route U, March 6-13. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route C – Culvert repairs west of Route M, March 6-10

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

Route 46 – Shoulder work, March 6-10

Route AA – Pothole patching, March 6-7

Route PP – Pothole patching, March 8-9

