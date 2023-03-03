Obituary & Services: Nancy Kay Hoyt

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nancy Kay Hoyt, age 82, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Villages of Jackson Creek Care Center in Independence, Missouri.

Nancy was the first of two daughters born to Cecil Samuel and Vena Belle (Russell) Campbell on February 2, 1941, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1959 graduate of Chillicothe High School.

Nancy was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and was employed at there as a secretary in the 1960s, and again later in the 1990s. She was also employed for many years in the 1970s and 1980s as a Playschool Pre-K teacher, and as a bookkeeper at Harrington Farm Business Services.

She was a longtime board member of The Morningside Center Nursing Home and the Grand River Historical Society. She volunteered at The Grand River Multipurpose Center, Threads, and Joy Toys. Nancy was also a proud member in good standing of the Olive Prindle chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. During her youth, she was active in Girl Scouts and the Chillicothe Saddle Club, and she and her father often rode their horses in local parades. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed reading, singing in the FBC choir, studying history and her genealogy, and indulging her beloved Siamese cats.

Nancy is survived by a son, Jonathan Hoyt, of Overland Park, Kansas, and a sister, Martha Smith, of Cedar Rapids, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., one hour before service time.

Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Instead of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

