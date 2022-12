Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

No one filed for the two, three-year positions open for the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors.

A Sunnyview Nursing Home representative says the board will appoint individuals to fill the positions. There will not be an election for the board in April.

Grundy County Nursing Home District Board members with terms expiring are Don Altes and Sue Ball.

