Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe Rural Fire District for the April 4th election.

Incumbent David Morris of Chillicothe filed for a board member position the afternoon of December 27th. Incumbent Bruce Brodmerkle previously filed for a board member position.

Two board member positions are up for election for the Chillicothe Rural Fire District.

December 27th was the last day for candidate filing.

