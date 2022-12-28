Livingston County Library to hold winter reading challenge called “All the Feels.”

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Adult Department of the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will hold a winter reading challenge called “All the Feels.” Beanstack sponsors the challenge, which will go from January 1st through 31st.

Participants can learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover activities to express themselves. They can also earn badges on a virtual Bingo card.

The library challenges community members to read and log nine books during the challenge on the Beanstack app. They can earn emoji-themed badges for logging their reading, completing activities, submitting book reviews, and earning a Bingo. A paper copy will be available at the library for anyone not able to use the app.

Anyone who gets a Bingo will be entered into a prize drawing.

Top-performing libraries and schools will earn cash prizes from Beanstack.

Contact the Livingston County Library for more information on the “All the Feels” winter reading challenge at 660-646-0547.

