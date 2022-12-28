600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th.

Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected. She submits that information and the forms to the sheriff, and the sheriff is responsible for delivering the notices.

Cox asks that potential jurors follow the directions on the notices. The potential jurors are encouraged to complete the information online.

Questions should be directed to the Livingston County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000.

Related