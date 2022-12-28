600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents

Local News December 28, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Jury Duty
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th.

Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected. She submits that information and the forms to the sheriff, and the sheriff is responsible for delivering the notices.

Cox asks that potential jurors follow the directions on the notices. The potential jurors are encouraged to complete the information online.

Questions should be directed to the Livingston County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer's interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

