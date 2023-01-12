Missouri man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery of a convenience store

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday sentenced a man from Steele, Missouri who tried to rob a convenience store to seven years and 10 months in prison.

Mark Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge in October. Charging documents say he tried to rob the Smokers Cloud convenience store in Caruthersville, Missouri on May 7 while in possession of a firearm. Jones was masked and wearing a Tyvek suit at the time.

Jones fled when the clerk, who was armed, fired a shot to protect himself and the store’s patrons, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by the Caruthersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton prosecuted the case.

Related