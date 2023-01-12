Former owner of a drug treatment clinic sentenced to 11 years in a Missouri prison for meth trafficking

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The former owner of an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Trevor J. Robinson, 46, of Olathe, Kan., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.

Robinson owned and operated Nuvista, LLC, a Suboxone outpatient clinic in Olathe for individuals with opioid addiction, from June 2013 until his arrest in October 2020, after which the business closed. On Nov. 3, 2021, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Robinson used the Nuvista clinic location to process, store, and distribute methamphetamine. A confidential informant purchased a pound of methamphetamine from Robinson during a controlled transaction in the clinic’s parking lot a few days before his arrest. Robinson also showed the confidential informant another pound of methamphetamine inside the Nuvista clinic that he was in the process of converting from liquid to crystal.

Although the government does not currently have evidence Robinson sold drugs to specific clients of the clinic, according to court documents, the evidence does show he distributed drugs into the same community he was trying to service with treatment. Robinson was a large-scale supplier and did not sell directly to users, who would be clients of the clinic. Therefore, the government maintains it is possible the drugs he distributed made their way to the addicts he was also treating.

Robinson admitted he was in possession of illegal drugs when he was arrested by Kansas City police officers on Oct. 22, 2020. Law enforcement officers had Robinson, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, under surveillance at a Northland hotel. Robinson conducted several short meetings with individuals in the parking lot. Those meetings were consistent with hand-to-hand drug transactions. Robinson left the hotel carrying a grey backpack, got into his Dodge Ram truck, and drove to a downtown parking garage. Robinson left his truck in the parking garage and drove away in his 2014 Maserati, which he parked on the street nearby. Officers then surrounded the Maserati and arrested Robinson.

Robinson was in possession of a plastic bag that contained 15 white round pills imprinted with “M30” in his front right pocket and $900 in his wallet. Laboratory tests confirmed 14 of the pills contained fentanyl and one pill contained oxycodone.

Officers searched Robinson’s Maserati and found a grey backpack on the front passenger’s seat. The backpack contained a digital scale, plastic bags that contained approximately 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, plastic bags that contained cocaine and heroin, several plastic bags that contained various pills, including MDMA/ecstasy, a plastic bag that contained marijuana, $12,548 in cash, two iPhones, and a leather-bound ledger notebook.

After his arrest, Robinson told investigators that he sold methamphetamine in ounce or pound quantities. He admitted he bought pound and kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from at least three different suppliers on a regular basis. He paid $6,000 per pound of methamphetamine, which he sold for about $700 per ounce.

According to court documents, Robinson has four prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in California from 1999 through 2003. He was released to parole in 2005 and discharged from supervision in 2008.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the FBI, and the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force.

