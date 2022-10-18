Missouri Bicentennial Quilt to be on permanent display in Hamilton

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will make its final stop in the city where it was first conceived, being displayed permanently in Hamilton. Missouri Historical Society spokeswoman Beth Pike says the quilt started as an idea back in 2018, to find a way to bring all of Missouri’s diverse population together.

The Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton was responsible for stitching all the blocks together to form the quilt, which toured Missouri between 2021 and August of this year. The quilt will be on permanent display at the Missouri Quilt Museum, along with the Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt, beginning Tuesday.

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt features blocks representing all 114 Missouri counties and will be on display starting Tuesday. Missouri Historical Society Spokeswoman Beth Pike says one thing she noticed as the Bicentennial Quilt toured the state, were people looking for their county to see how it is represented.

Pike says she finds the quilt tells a story that many people may not know about all the counties across Missouri. The Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt will also be on display starting Tuesday.