Livestock Symposium beef program focuses on capturing profitability and navigating challenging times

Beef producers will learn what opportunities and challenges are ahead at the 23rd annual Missouri Livestock Symposium on December 2 & 3 in Kirksville, MO, says Garry L. Mathes, committee chairman.

Zac Erwin, University of Missouri Extension Livestock Specialist and Symposium vice-chair says, “The beef speaker line-up this year is a great opportunity to hear from industry players that will provide a unique perspective on beef production and how they see the challenges that producers will face moving forward.” Erwin adds, “Industry dynamics are in a period of rapid change and producers need to make decisions now that will have long-lasting impacts.”

Dr. Andrew Griffith, Associate Producer, of Agricultural and Resources Economics with the University of Tennessee, will speak about “Driving the Livestock Markets: Who is Steering and Who is Along for the Ride.”

Doug Ferguson, multigenerational Nebraska cattleman and contributing writer to BEEF Magazine will talk about “Marketing Fundamentals to Prosper.”

Dr. Trey Patterson, President and CEO of Padlock Ranch Company, speaks on “A Systems Approach to Managing Cow Herd Replacements.” Padlock Ranch Company, established in 1943 is a diversified cow-calf, farm, and feedlot operation headquartered in Ranchester, Wyoming.

Erwin adds, “Not only are each of our notable beef speakers going to speak on some great topics, but we have built-in two-panel discussions to give our audience the opportunity to ask questions and really get engaged in the conversations this year.” Dr. Eric Bailey, MU Extension state beef specialist, will lead a panel discussion focusing on post-weaning production and opportunities. Dr. Jordan Thomas, MU Extension state cow-calf specialist, will lead a panel discussion on cow herd management and pre-weaning strategies to stay profitable.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium meets at Matthew Middle School, 1515 Cottage Grove in Kirksville, MO. The hours are 4 to 10 pm. on Friday, Dec. 2, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Missouri Livestock Symposium also has an agricultural trade show open during the two days.

In addition to sessions on beef, there will also be sessions on horses, sheep, market goats, forages, stock dogs, horticulture, and farm succession planning. Multiple tracks go at the same time throughout the day.

The program is free, with no advance registration. The Symposium also offers a free beef dinner, at 6 p.m. Friday and a free lunch on Saturday. Meals are sponsored by Missouri commodity groups. A volunteer symposium committee organizes the event.

The program is free in large part to our Platinum-level sponsors: University of Missouri Extension; Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC; Missouri Department of Agriculture; Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council; FCS Financial; KTVO Studios; and the Missouri Beef Industry Council.

More information along with additional program sponsors can be found on our website at Missouri Livestock Symposium website 2022. Or ask at the Adair County MU Extension Center, at 660-665-9866, or Mathes at 660-341-6625.