Mercer County Sheriff reports on individuals being held while waiting for court appearances

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports several individuals, facing a variety of charges, are in are being held in jail pending appearances in the circuit court.

Derrick M. Lemasters of Mercer is charged with two counts of resisting arrest detention stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk to others; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26mph or more, failure to drive on the right half of roadway. operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, displaying and/or possessing plates of another person.

Jeffrey R. Demry of Centerville, Iowa is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and a misdemeanor assault 4th Degree.

Daniel E Windsor of Moberly is charged with felony child molestation 1st degree.

Donnie E. Gannon rural Princeton is charged with felony DWI persistent offender; driving while revoked/suspended – a misdemeanor

Trey R. Schooler of Princeton is charged with felony 2nd-degree assault and felony unlawful possession of a firearm

Jimmy L. Taylor of Exeter is charged with felony 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle

Chad M. Hill of Milan is charged with two counts of felony passing a bad check.

Ray F. Lewis of Princeton is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony drug possession, felony unlawful use of a weapon or possessing a weapon, and felony controlled substance plus misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charlie F. Benfield of Mercer is charged with felonious restraint.

Jessica R. Claycomb of Vandalia is charged with two felony counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

The sheriff reported all defendants were recently held, or continue to be held, in Mercer County and have court appearances scheduled on various dates.

