Mercer County Sheriff reports on individuals being held while waiting for court appearances

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports several individuals, facing a variety of charges, are in are being held in jail pending appearances in the circuit court.
- Derrick M. Lemasters of Mercer is charged with two counts of resisting arrest detention stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk to others; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26mph or more, failure to drive on the right half of roadway. operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, displaying and/or possessing plates of another person.
- Jeffrey R. Demry of Centerville, Iowa is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and a misdemeanor assault 4th Degree.
- Daniel E Windsor of Moberly is charged with felony child molestation 1st degree.
- Donnie E. Gannon rural Princeton is charged with felony DWI persistent offender; driving while revoked/suspended – a misdemeanor
- Trey R. Schooler of Princeton is charged with felony 2nd-degree assault and felony unlawful possession of a firearm
- Jimmy L. Taylor of Exeter is charged with felony 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle
- Chad M. Hill of Milan is charged with two counts of felony passing a bad check.
- Ray F. Lewis of Princeton is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony drug possession, felony unlawful use of a weapon or possessing a weapon, and felony controlled substance plus misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Charlie F. Benfield of Mercer is charged with felonious restraint.
- Jessica R. Claycomb of Vandalia is charged with two felony counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
The sheriff reported all defendants were recently held, or continue to be held, in Mercer County and have court appearances scheduled on various dates.