Grundy County Public Water Supply District announces boil advisory due to repair

Grundy County Public Water Supply District customers in the west area might experience low pressure or no water as crews repair a leak in that area that happened on Monday. Once the water service is restored, there will be a precautionary boil advisory.

The area affected is all customers along Route T and Southwest 8th Street, also Southwest 30th Avenue between Northwest 3rd Street and Southwest 8th Street, as well as everyone along Elm Lane and Cedar Lane – all near Trenton.

The water district office in Trenton reports there will also be an interruption in water service Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning when they complete the repair.

