Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 114

Local News March 17, 2023March 17, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Southeast Missouri Thursday evening, March 16th.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Jones was a passenger in a car. An ambulance took her to the Missouri Delta Medical Center of Sikeston. No injuries were reported for the car driver, 28-year-old Corey Rushing of Dexter, or the pickup driver 38-year-old James Sanders of Scott City.

The northbound pickup reportedly pulled into the path of the westbound car on Highway 114 at Morehouse.

The car was totaled, and the truck had moderate damage. The Patrol notes the drivers and passengers wore seat belts.

