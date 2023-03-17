Lillian DesMarias Youth Library to offer “Life Hack Series for Teens”

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe will start a Life Hack Series for Teens next week.

Car care essentials will be discussed at the first program in the library’s Teen Room on March 23rd from 5:30 to 6:30. Staff from Max Curnow will give teens car care hacks and tips.

The Teen Department of the library invites individuals who are at least 12 years old to the Life Hack Series. The series will run throughout the year. It will focus on topics such as essential life skills, money tips, and career connections. Snacks will be provided.

More information on the Life Hack Series for Teens, starting March 23rd, can be obtained by contacting Candy Warren at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.

