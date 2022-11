Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

3C Power in Partnership, Bright Futures Gallatin, and Caldwell County Cares will sponsor an event about mental health.

“Be Bold 2022: An Evening with Jamie Tworkowski” will be held at the Family Life Center of the Hamilton United Methodist Church on November 18th at 6 pm.

The speaker is with “To Write Love on Her Arms.” 3C Power in Partnership reports “To Write Love on Her Arms” is an award-winning leader in suicide prevention and mental health.