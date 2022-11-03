Livingston County Preservation Society to unveil 2022 Chillicothe Hall of Fame inductee

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Preservation Society will unveil the 2022 Chillicothe Hall of Fame inductee next week.

The special Chillicothe Hall of Fame exhibit piece for Claude Thomas Smith will be unveiled at the Chillicothe High School Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on November 9th from 10 to 11 a.m. His daughter, Pam Smith Kelly, will be at the ceremony.

Smith taught music and band at Chillicothe High School from 1966 to 1976. He initiated the Celebrity Concert Series at the high school.

The preservation society reports Smith’s more than 100 compositions are legendary throughout the world. He composed the Chillicothe High School fight song, and “Flight” can still be heard in the gallery of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D. C.

Former students, colleagues, friends, and the public are invited to honor Smith.

More information on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame Induction on November 9th can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by calling Rodney Mouton at 760-546-8595.