University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property

State News December 9, 2022December 9, 2022 KTTN News
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System.

Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among youths will increase:

 

 

The University of Missouri system cites the Drug-Free Schools and Community Act, which requires policies that discipline students and employees from possessing or using illegal drugs, and that includes both recreational and medical marijuana.

