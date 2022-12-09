University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System.

Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among youths will increase:

The University of Missouri system cites the Drug-Free Schools and Community Act, which requires policies that discipline students and employees from possessing or using illegal drugs, and that includes both recreational and medical marijuana.

