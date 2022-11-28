Unemployment rates in the Green Hills Region up slightly in October

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Unemployment rates are up slightly in October when compared to September.

Grundy County’s rate for October is two and one-half percent which is an increase from one point nine percent in September, but less than the three-point one percent reported for October 2021. The two-and-a-half percent rate is based on a Grundy County labor force of 4,000 with 102 unemployed.

All area counties have unemployment rates of three percent or less.

Caldwell and Clinton counties are at three percent, Linn and Adair counties are at two point seven percent, Sullivan and Grundy are two point five percent with Daviess, DeKalb, and Carroll counties all at two point four percent. Mercer and Harrison are at two point three percent, and Putnam and Macon are at two point one percent.

Those with rates less than two percent from this area include Chariton and Gentry at one point nine percent, Livingston at one point eight percent, and Worth County at one point six percent.

The highest unemployment rate in Missouri for October is found in Iron County in southeast Missouri at three point eight percent.

Missouri’s unemployment rate stands at two point four percent, up from one point eight percent in September.