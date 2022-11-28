Chillicothe Police requesting assistance from public in locating suspect who fled on foot after abandoning vehicle

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot from officers.

It was after 2 am Sunday when Chillicothe Police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Vine Street and Webster Street. Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to yield, and drove eastbound, eventually striking the railroad tracks where it became high-centered. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

Police discovered the license plates on the vehicle belonged to another vehicle allegedly stolen from a different county. Officers searched the vehicle and located what it considers to be a large amount of controlled substances.

The investigation is continuing and the Chillicothe Police Department is encouraging citizens to report any information they may have that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect.