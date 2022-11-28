Veteran service events scheduled during December in Trenton

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two opportunities are coming up in early December to meet with the Veterans Service Officer at the VFW Hall in Trenton.

The Veterans Service Officer will be available from 9 am until 2 pm on both Friday, December 2nd, and Monday, December 5th. Assistance will be offered with VA paperwork and questions will be answered. Those attending are asked to take a copy of their DD214 and any related VA paperwork. The officer also will be on call at 660-359-2078.

On Monday, December 5th, the KC Vet Center will be present from noon to 2 pm for veterans who would like to participate in a group focused on post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment to civilian life. Doctor John Hudson can help those with PTSD and readjustment counseling. Discharged and active military are welcome

The VA shuttle trips have been suspended until another driver is found. The current driver retired this month. Interested individuals may call Wayne Kleinschmidt at 660-359-2078.