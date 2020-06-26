Two released from custody after investigation by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department

A man and a woman were released from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recently pending review of possible charges from the prosecutor following an alleged incident in which they were in a building and believed to have no right to be there.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, reports the suspects drove a vehicle through a ditch and fields to get away from the person reporting to law enforcement. Officers found the vehicle southeast of Chillicothe, but they could not locate the occupants. Cox says K-9 Zaki was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle for an odor of a drug or drugs. However, Zaki was unable to get a track on either person.

The sheriff’s office later received a call that the individuals had been to a rural residence, the woman made a phone call, and they left. The female was located and taken to the sheriff’s office. The male suspect was located later and also taken to the sheriff’s office.

It was determined the two had the Aauthority to be in the building at the time of the original call and fled for an unknown reason. Cox notes a search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia and ammunition. He says the male is on probation for a felony drug violation and misdemeanor assault.

