Green City Chamber announces activities for 4th of July celebration

Several activities are scheduled in Green City to celebrate Independence Day.

The Green City Chamber of Commerce Start the Spark Slow Pitch Softball Tournament will begin at the Green City School the morning of Saturday, June 27th at 8 o’clock. The games will throughout the day. There are eight teams. Admittance to the games are free. The cook shack will have items available to purchase, including waffle dogs in the early morning and shaved pork loin, hot dogs, and chips starting at 10:30 in the morning.

The Green City Christian Church will provide Church in the Park the morning of Sunday, June 28th at 11 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and practice social distancing.

Various vendors will be around the square July 4th starting at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. The train depot and art incubator will be open, and the cook shack will serve berries and cream all starting at 5 o’clock. Joyce Ayers will be the grand marshal for the parade also at 5 o’clock. Several trophies will be given. Hot dogs, brats, and chips will be served at BBQ in the Park beginning at 5:30. The Little Miss and Queen Fire Cracker Contest will begin at 6 o’clock.

The National Anthem will be played at 6:25 before The Fully Loaded Band from 6:30 to 9:30. Fireworks will begin in Green City the night of July 4th at 9:45.

