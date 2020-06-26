Livingston County Health Center announces results of COVID-19 tests during blood draw clinic

The Livingston County Health Center announces the 75 serology COVID-19 tests administered at Wednesday, June 24th’s adult blood draw clinic were all negative.

Public Information Supervisor Ann Burchett says the health center offered antibody testing at its blood draw clinics this month. Two hundred three antibody tests have been conducted all total in June. Only one has come back positive.

Burchett anticipates the Livingston County Health Center will offer more active and serology testing in the future.

The health center confirmed Thursday, June 25th the 11th positive case of COVID-19 for Livingston County. Five cases are reported to be under observation currently.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares