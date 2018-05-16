Two in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of one man and the transfer of another.

Fifty-seven-year-old Tommy Joe Graham of Trenton was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond is $60,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Graham of possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana with the intent to distribute it as well as manufacturing the marijuana by growing, planting, and/or harvesting it within 2,000 feet of a community college.

Court documents also accuse him of possessing a firearm when he was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Harrison County Circuit Court in June 1999 and possessing the firearm while also possessing 36 grams or more of marijuana.

Twenty-six year old Danny Eugene Campbell of Galt was picked up from the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Saint Joseph on a probation violation and failing to appear or pay on an original charge of misdemeanor theft or stealing as well as failing to appear or pay on an original charge of misdemeanor delivery or possession of an item in a county or private jail. His bonds total $1,100.

Graham and Campbell are both scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court May 22nd.

