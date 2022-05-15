Two from Brashear killed in crash on Route J

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Brashear residents were killed in northeastern Adair County when a pickup truck went left a lettered route and hit the embankment of a stream.

Fatally injured were the driver, 54-year-old Charles Patchin, and a passenger, 80-year-old Robert Patchin.

The accident happened on Saturday morning two miles northwest of the community of Adair as the pickup truck was northbound on Route J, went off the right side of the road, became airborne, and struck a river embankment. Both occupants were ejected from the pickup.

Neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and the pickup was demolished.