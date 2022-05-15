Motorcycle crash injuries Kirksville man

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kirksville resident received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating overturned on Highway 63 in southern Macon County.

Twenty-three-year-old David Sizemore was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

The crash happened late Saturday afternoon on Highway 63 near Excello as the Southbound motorcycle went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting Sizemore from the bike.

Sizemore was not wearing any safety equipment and damage to the motorcycle was described as moderate.