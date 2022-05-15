Motorcycle crash injuries Kirksville man

Local News May 15, 2022 KTTN News
Motorcycle Crash News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Kirksville resident received serious injuries when the motorcycle he was operating overturned on Highway 63 in southern Macon County.

Twenty-three-year-old David Sizemore was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

The crash happened late Saturday afternoon on Highway 63 near Excello as the Southbound motorcycle went off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting Sizemore from the bike.

Sizemore was not wearing any safety equipment and damage to the motorcycle was described as moderate.

Post Views: 630
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.