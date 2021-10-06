Two from Albany injured in crash on Highway 136

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two men from Albany were injured when a pickup one of them was driving, struck the rear of another waiting to make a turn in Albany on Tuesday afternoon.

Taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany were 31-year-old Derek Williams and 76-year-old Lyle Powell. Williams received minor injuries Powell was listed with moderate injuries.

The crash occurred as Williams was stopped on Highway 136, waiting for traffic to clear before making a left turn. The rear of his pickup was hit by the front of the Powell pickup.

The Powell picked was demolished and Williams’ pickup received moderate damage. Neither driver was using a seat belt.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

