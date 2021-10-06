Two arrested after high-speed pursuit on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police report the arrest of two people from the Kansas City area on Tuesday evening following a pursuit.

Chillicothe Police received a request for assistance from Linn County as they had officers in pursuit of a vehicle proceeding westbound on Highway 36 heading toward Chillicothe. Chillicothe officers were able to deploy stop-sticks just east of the city limits and the pursued vehicle struck the stop-sticks. The vehicle continued westbound losing a tire and continuing on the rim. Police said the vehicle eventually came to a stop near the Grand River Overflow.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel said a firearm was located in the vehicle.

Agencies involved in the incident were from Marceline, Brookfield, Linn County, Livingston County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Chillicothe Police Department.

