Two arrested in Harrison County on drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two residents of Newton, Iowa were arrested Wednesday evening for alleged drug violations while in Harrison County.

Taken on 24-hour holds to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail were 34-year-old Tyler Child and 29-year-old Laci Smith.

Both were accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, synthetic narcotic, as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Child was accused of possessing ten grams or less of marijuana and exceeding the posted speed limit.

(Photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)