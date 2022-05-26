Missouri AG files suit against Boone County fencing contractor for violations of consumer protection laws

State News May 26, 2022 KTTN News
A gavel and a name plate with the engraving Lawsuit
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office filed a civil action against Joseph Murray, doing business as “Affordable Fence,” for unlawful business practices.

“My Office’s Consumer Protection Section works diligently to protect consumers and root out fraud and scams, and this lawsuit is yet another result of their dedicated, tireless work,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Office will continue to work to be an advocate for Missouri consumers.”

The lawsuit alleges that the defendant took advance payments in 2020 from at least four Missouri residents for fencing and fence installation that never occurred. The lawsuit alleges that homeowners lost a total of more than $18,000. The lawsuit, filed in Boone County, seeks restitution for all Missourians who were harmed.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint on the Missouri Attorney General’s website.

The full petition can be found here.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.