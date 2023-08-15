Tuesday Highlights: Dive into a world of agriculture, entertainment, and charity at the Missouri State Fair

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Pack up some canned/non-perishable food from your pantry and save big on Missouri Farmers Care $2 Tuesday, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Missouri State Fair. Bring two non-perishable food items or give a $2 donation to Feeding Missouri, and pay just $2 gate admission. To add to the $2 fun, most carnival rides will be $2 per ride, and select concessions and vendors will offer $2 specials all day.

Missouri FFA will host their annual Food Insecurity Service Day held in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall, with over 700 FFA members and agriculture leaders serving those in need. Their goal is to reduce childhood food insecurity in Missouri and package 160,000 child-friendly meals that will be distributed amongst food banks across our state.

The Agriculture Building is a great place to learn more about food insecurity. There will be a canned food educational display constructed of approximately 3,000 cans of food donated by Woods Supermarket. All cans used in the display will be added to the food drive collection and head to local food banks after the Fair concludes. You can also visit with the folks from Missouri Farmers Care in the Agriculture Building and find out how you can support the Drive to Feed Kids.

Additional highlights for Tuesday, Aug. 15 include:

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 15, and help support a worthy cause while saving big bucks on Missouri Farmers Care $2 Tuesday. Come to the 2023 Missouri State Fair to see Where Traditions Grow, Aug. 10-20 in Sedalia.

