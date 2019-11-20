Triumph Foods to donate 20 tons of pork products to Second Harvest Community Food Bank

Triumph Foods, located in the stockyards area of St. Joseph is donating nearly 40,000 pounds of premium pork products to Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

This donation of lean, high-quality pork spare ribs, back ribs, hams, loins, tenderloins, pork steaks, and other cuts of meat is enough food to help provide over 33,300 meals in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. This area currently has 47,000 individuals who are not sure where they will get their next meal.

“This very generous donation allows our organization to provide over 33,300 meals to food-insecure individuals within our service area,” said Blake Haynes, Communications Coordinator for Second Harvest; “the impact this donation will make is simply amazing.”

Triumph Foods continues to stand by our commitment to the St. Joseph community and Second Harvest by fighting against food insecurity. This is the time of year to recognize how fortunate we truly are and we are committed to doing all we can to help.

