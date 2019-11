The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man turned himself in on Tuesday on a capias warrant for failure to appear in court and posted 10% bond.

Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson allegedly failed to appear on felony possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Bond was $5,000, 10% cash approved, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court December 12th.

