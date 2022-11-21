Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later.

Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with two counts of second-degree tampering of another person’s property, resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk to others, misdemeanor stealing as well as failure to yield to an emergency vehicle with sirens sounding and warning lights displayed. Bond is $20,000 cash with Nevels to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

The highway patrol arrest report shows Nevels with an address as Trenton, however, information filed with the court listed a Columbia address.

Nevels has been accused of causing substantial inconvenience, as it’s described to Christopher Burkin and Sixto Ramos. Information says Burkin’s 2008 Pontiac was entered at the driver’s side door when the locking mechanism was broken. It also claims the suspect entered a 2000 Mitsubishi belonging to Ramos in which a wallet was taken.

Two Trenton police officers were making a lawful stop for alleged tampering when the vehicle fled from them. She’s accused of driving a vehicle on West 10th Street while failing to yield to the police vehicle using emergency lights and sirens. Information also accuses Nevels of stealing $270 from the wallet.

Documents noted Nevels is a prior offender having been convicted in Boone County in 1991 on a stealing charge and in 2000 for delivery or possession of drugs at a jail.